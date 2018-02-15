Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
11 of The Best Mustache Styles to Try
There's no shortage of great mustache styles, but the mustache is a tool of self-expression. And with such a wide range of styles to choose from, there are many ways to express yourself. Find out how to choose a mustache style to suit your face.
Read the article
How to Grow and Shape a Full Beard
Growing and shaping a full beard takes some serious dedication. It consists of a beard, moustache and whiskers, which will grow together to cover your cheeks, chin and neck – making this beard style suitable for any face shape. Ready to commit? Here’s your six-step guide to getting it done.
Read the article
How to Trim a Goatee Beard
1. Trim down. Start by using a beard trimmer to clip your whiskers.. 2. Create an outline. Use a precision trimmer to create the outline…3. Style under the lip. Under your lower lip, trim to create a triangle…4. Trim final length. Now use a beard and mustache comb…
Read the article
How to Grow and Trim a Mustache
Whether you’re aiming for a slimline Clark Gable or a full Tom Selleck chevron, the basics of how to grow a mustache remain the same for all types of mustaches. Ready to get started? Here are the essential steps for creating the best mustaches for any face.
Read the article
How to get a soul patch beard in 5 steps
Every facial hair aficionado needs to have the soul patch in their repertoire: it's subtle, low maintenance and suave. At Philips, we're passionate about this soulful patch of facial hair, so we've gathered everything you need to know about growing a soul patch. Read on to find out how.
Read the article
How to Grow & Trim Handlebar Mustache
The handlebar mustache is a facial hair icon, made famous by figures throughout history. It's a bold and timeless look. If you want to know more about how to grow the perfect handlebar mustache, or need information on how to trim a handlebar mustache, click here.
Read the article
Discover GroomTribe: your pocket-sized guide to shaving and styling
Whether you’re looking for advice on how to grow a new beard or mustache style, or simply want to find out more about how to take care of your hair and skin, the GroomTribe app is packed with advice to help you get the most out of your grooming routine.
Read the article
You are about to visit a Philips global content page