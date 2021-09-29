Search terms

    Philips All-in-one trimmer 7000 Series

    The all in one
    for all you need

    Unique grooming tool for head-to-toe
    styling perfection

    Multigrooming attachments
    Multigroomer hero product
    Multigrooming attachments - mobile
    Product features

    One tool,
    ultimate styling
    for face, hair
    & body

    Trim

    Trim & Style
    your beard

    Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 14 tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with self-sharpening metal blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.

    Trim & Style your beard - mobile

    Cut

    Cut your own hair

    Cut and trim your hair or create fades easily, thanks to the steel trimmer's extra-wide design that helps capture more hair in each stroke.

    Cut your own hair - mobile

    Groom

    Groom your body

    Shave comfortably below the neck, with our unique skin protector system that guards even your most sensitive body areas and lets you shave to a closeness of 0.5mm.

    Groom your body - mobile

    Easy to use

    Fully washable trimmer

    Fully washable trimmer

    This face and body trimmer and all of its attachments are fully washable, so simply rinse them under the faucet for easy cleaning.

    Cordless and corded use

    Cordless and corded use

    The trimmer with a battery can conveniently be used cordless for up to 5 hours, or while plugged in for continual use.

    Specifications

    Improved specs
    instant results

    Wet and dry

    Wet & Dry

    Showerproof and

    easy cleaning

    Two hours charging

    1h charging

    Up to 5 hours of runtime and 5 min quick charge

    Self sharpening

    Metal trimmers

    Clean, sharp lines around your beard and hairline.

    Metal trimmers

    Self sharpening

    The steel blades lightly brush against one another.

    Specifications

    Create the look you want
    Create the look you want
    Styling tools
    • Metal trimmer
    • Foil shaver
    • Detail metal trimmer
    • Nose & ear trimmer
    • Extra-wide hair trimmer
    • 3 beard trimming guards
    • 2 stubble trimming guards
    • 6 hair trimming guards
    • 2 body trimming guards
    • Eyebrow trimming guard
    Number of attachments/guards
    • 5 attachments, 14 guards
    Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
    • Long beard
    • Short beard
    • Stubble look
    • Sharp lines
    • Detailed styling
    • Goatee
    Service
    Service
    5-year warranty
    • Yes
    Cutting system
    Cutting system
    DualCut technology
    • An even and precise result
    • Cut in two directions
    Self-sharpening blades
    • Yes
    Reinforced trimming guards
    • Prevent bending and buckling
    Design
    Design
    Handle
    • No-slip rubber grip
    • Stainless steel handle
    Accessories
    Accessories
    Maintenance
    • Cleaning brush
    Pouch
    • Storage pouch
    Ease of use
    Ease of use
    Display
    • Charging indicator
    • Battery low indicator
    Maintenance free
    • No oil needed
    Wet & Dry
    • Fully washable
    Operation
    • Cordless use
    Power
    Power
    Automatic voltage
    • 100-240 V
    Battery type
    • Lithium-ion
    Charging
    • 5 min quick charge
    • 2 hours charge
    Run time
    • 5 hours
    What's in the box?

    A   All-in-one trimmer

    B   Foil shaver

    C   Nose & ear trimmer

    D   Detail metal trimmer

    E   Metal trimmer

    F   3 beard trimming guards

    G   Eyebrow trimming guard

    H   6 hair trimming guards

    I  2 body trimming guards

    J  2 stubble trimming guards

    A

    All-in-one trimmer

    B

    Foil shaver

    C

    Nose and ear trimmer

    D

    Detail metal trimmer

    E

    Wide metal trimmer

    F

    3 beard trimming guards

    G

    Eyebrow trimming guard

    H

    Four wide comb hairs
    Two fading hair combs

    I

    2 body trimming guards

    J

    2 stubble combs

    Reviews

    What others say about Philips
    All-in-one trimmer 7000 Series

