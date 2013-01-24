Home
    Explore your shaver interface

    • Cleaning required

      Explore your shaver interface

      Cleaning needed

      Your shaver shows you when it needs cleaning.
      More about cleaning
    • SkinIQ

      Explore your shaver interface

      SkinIQ is active

      Intelligent SkinIQ technology detects your hair density and shaving motion, then automatically adapts to you.
    • Motion control sensor

      Explore your shaver interface

      Motion Control sensor

      Your shaver includes Motion Control sensing. As you're shaving, this feature senses your movements and reports back on whether you have the correct technique or a less effective technique— Designed so that you get the best shave with fewer passes.
      Explore feature
    • Real time personalised guidance

      Explore your shaver interface

      Connect to your GroomTribe app

      With The GroomTribe App, you'll receive insights about your technique as well as personalized advice for your shaving routines and statistics.
      Explore feature
    • Travel lock

      Explore your shaver interface

      Travel lock is on

      The travel lock is specifically for when you're on the move. Keep your shaver from turning on in your luggage by pressing the on/off button for 3 seconds.
      Charging S7000

      Get started

      Charging
      your S7000

      Fully charged within 1 hour
      5 minute quick charge for 1 full shave
      60 minutes of use on a full charge
      Quick Clean Pod

      Get started

      Quick Clean Pod

      Checkmark
      The smallest cleaning pod in the world.
      Checkmark
      Sleek, powerful and out of the way.
      Checkmark
      Deep cleans your S7000 in just 1 minute.
      More about the Quick Clean Pod
      Cleaning under the tap

      Dive deeper into how to get
      the best shave for you

      Dive deeper into
      how to       get the best shave for you

      Get started
      How to get the most
      out of your shaver

      The GroomTribe

      GroomTribe App

      Checkmark
      Improve your shaving technique with real-time guidance.
      Checkmark
      Find personalized shaving advice and tips.
      Checkmark
      Find a new beard style and get guidance on how to create it.
      Download the app here
      App store
      Google play store

      Register your shaver S7000 and get +1 year of warranty for free

      Benefits
      2 + 1 Warranty
      Inspiration
      Inspiration & tips
      Claim extra warranty
      Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days.
      Replacement parts

      Keep your
      S7000 like new

       

      Our cleaning cartridges are made for for the NEW Quick Clean Pod, built to be 10 times* more hygienic than water for an efficient and thorough cleaning.

      *with cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
      Cleaning cartridges

