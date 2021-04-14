Search terms

EN
FR
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Welcome

    Learn more
    about your Philips
    shaver S9000

    Get started with how-to videos, find answers to frequently asked questions or get support from our team.

    Shaver S9000

    On this page

    App icon

    Learn more & download the GroomTribe app

    Chevron pointing right
    Checkmark on shield

    Register your product

    + 1 year extra warranty

    Chevron pointing right
    Customer support

    Customer support

    Chevron pointing right

    Personalization via app

    Enhance your
    shaving routine with the GroomTribe app


    Your shaving data always stays synced,
    so personalized guidance from intelligent features is always at hand.

    Blue checkmark

    Real-time shaving guidance

    Blue checkmark

    Personalized shave plans to solve skin issues

    Blue checkmark

    Tips and tricks based on your needs

    Blue checkmark

    Cleaning guidance and cartridges replacements

    App store
    Google store
    QR code

    Register your product

    Register your shaver and get +1 year extra warranty

    Sign up to stay informed and register your
    product within 90 days after purchase.

    Checkmark on white shield

    2 + 1 Warranty

    "i" in white circle

    Inspiration and tips

    Register now

    Step 1: Create an account
    Step 2: Register your shaver. Once your register your product, you will receive a confirmation email containing your extended warranty.

    Register your product

    Register your shaver and get +1 year extra warranty

    Sign up to stay informed and register your product within 90 days after purchase.

    Checkmark on black shield

    2 + 1 Warranty

    "i" on black circle

    Inspiration and tips

    Register now

    Step 1: Create an account
    Step 2: Register your shaver. Once your register your product, you will receive a confirmation email containing your extended warranty.

    Get support for
    your Philips S9000

    Get support for your Philips S9000

    Orange wrench icon

    Get help for this product

    Go to consumer care
    Accessories icon

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

    Quick links

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact Philips
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.