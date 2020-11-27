Home
    Choose your best multi groomer

    Series 7000

    23-in-1 trimmer

    Series 7000
    Series 5000

    18-in-1 trimmer

    Series 5000
    Series 3000

    13-in-1 trimmer

    Series 3000

    23-in-1 trimmer

    7000 series

    18-in-1 trimmer

    5000 series

    13-in-1 trimmer

    3000 series

    Tempered Steel Blades: won't break, dull or rust

    Our toughest multipurpose trimmer boasts tempered steel cutting blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. The durable trimmer also includes impact-resistant cutting guards, a steel reinforced motor, and a powerful lithium battery.
    Our toughest multipurpose trimmer boasts tempered steel cutting blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. The durable trimmer also includes impact-resistant cutting guards, a steel reinforced motor, and a powerful lithium battery.
    Everything you need to trim your face & head

    Tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour tailler les poils du visage et de la tête


    13 pieces

    Includes a full-metal trimmer blade, a fullmetal detailer blade, a nose and ear hair trimmer, 3 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, a stubble guard, an accessory storage bag, and a cleaning brush.
    Maximum strength

    Résistance maximale


    The self-sharpening steel blades are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. The non-corrosive metal can be rinsed with water without rusting.

    Easy to use

    Facile à utiliser

    Accessoires pouvant être rincés

    Les lames et grilles anticorrosion sont résistantes à l'eau pour un nettoyage facile.

    What’s in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Full size metal trimmer
        • Detail trimmer
        • Detail foil shaver
        • Nose trimmer
        • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
        • Detail & eyebrow comb
        • 18-setting hairclipper comb
        • Storage pouch
        • Charging cord
      Compare MG3750 with our other multi groomers

      Multigroom series 3000

      13-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 3000

      Multigroom 7000

      23-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom 7000

      Multigroom 5000

      18-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom 5000

      Key feature(s)
      • Beard and hair trimming
      • 18 length settings
      • Beard and hair trimming
      • 18 length settings
      • Turbo power
      • Head-to-toe grooming
      • 18 length settings
      • Turbo power

      Ease of use
      • Fully washable
      • 2 year warranty
      • No oil required
      • Fully washable
      • 2 year warranty
      • Fully washable
      • 2 year warranty

      Battery
      • NiMh battery
      • 60 min run time
      • Full charge in 10 hours
      • NiMh battery
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge in 60 mins
      • NiMh battery
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge in 60 mins

      Included accessories
      • Full size metal trimmer
      • Detail trimmer
      • Detail foil shaver
      • Nose trimmer
      • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
      • Detail & eyebrow comb
      • 18-setting hairclipper comb
      • Storage pouch
      • Charging cord
      • Full size metal trimmer
      • Detail trimmer
      • Detail foil shaver
      • Nose trimmer
      • Hairclipper
      • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
      • Detail & eyebrow comb
      • 18-setting hairclipper comb
      • Storage pouch
      • Oil
      • Charging cord
      • Full size metal trimmer
      • Detail trimmer
      • Detail foil shaver
      • Nose trimmer
      • Bodygroomer
      • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
      • 12-setting stubble comb
      • Detail & eyebrow comb
      • 18-setting hairclipper comb
      • 10-setting body comb
      • Storage pouch
      • Oil
      • Charging cord

