Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Vacuum beard trimmer

    Choose your best beard trimmer

    Series 9000

    Vacuum trimmer

    Series 7000
    Series 7000

    Clean and effective trim

    Series 5000

    Choose your best
    beard trimmer

    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000

    Vacuum trimmer

    7000 series

    Clean and effective trim

    5000 series

    Integrated vacuum system captures up to 90% cut hair for less mess to clean up.

    BT7500/15

    Be the first to review this item

    Ultimate precision icon
    Integrated vacuum system
    17 lock-in length settings icon
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    20 lock-in length settings icon
    20 lock-in length settings
    Philips shop price
    Trim your beard, mustache and sidebums while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
    * Tested in lab environment on hair mats.
    BT7201

    Integrated vacuum system captures up to 90% cut hair for less mess to clean up.

    BT7500/15

    Be the first to review this item

    Ultimate precision icon
    Integrated vacuum system
    Innovative Lift & Trim system icon
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    20 lock-in length settings icon
    20 lock-in length settings
    BT7201/15
    Philips shop price
    Trim your beard, mustache and sidebums while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
    * Tested in lab environment on hair mats.
    Ultimate precision
    Integrated vacuum system icon

    Mess-free trim


    Integrated vacuum system

    Trim, style and finish without the mess. The powerful integrated vacuum system catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim and clean bathroom.
    17 lock-in length settings
    Innovative lift & trim system icon

    Even trimming results


    Effortless Even Trim

    Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our lift and trim system raises hairs into the optimal position so the double-sharpened blades effortlessly cut hairs for an easy, even finish.
    100% waterproof
    20 lock-in length settings icon

    Select the length you want


    Lock in length for an even trim   

    Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision. Then use the lock in comb for an even trim.

    Be the first to review this item

    What’s in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Beard comb
        • Precision trimmer
      Philips shop price

      Compare beard trimmer BT7201 with our other great beard trimmers

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Vacuum trimmer

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Philips shop price
      BT7500/15
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Clean and effective trim

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Philips shop price
      BT5515/15
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Vacuum trimmer
      • Clean and effective trim

      Cutting system
      • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 40 length settings, 0.4 to 20mm

      Ease of use
      • Washable attachments
      • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator
      • 100% waterproof
      • Battery indicator

      Battery
      • 75 mins/ I hour
      • 90 mins/ I hour

      Included accessories
      • Precision trimmer, beard comb
      • Lift & Trim comb, Long beard comb

      Guarantee
      • 2 years
      • 2 years

      Explore our other male grooming products

       Shave

       OneBlade

       Hair

       Body

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, exchanges & replacements
      About Philips
      Contact Philips