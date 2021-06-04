  • 30 day return guarantee

    My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly

    If your Philips Groomer is trimming your beard or hair unevenly, try our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.

    Watch the video below to see how to use our latest Philips Beard Trimmer Prestige with unique built-in comb. Keep in mind that depending on the model type, the features on the shaver will vary.
    Play Pause

    Comb not attached correctly

    It is important that the cutting element or the trimming comb which you are using with your groomer is attached correctly to its body. If the attachments are not placed correctly, the groomer may not work, or give desired results.
     

    Pressing the groomer too hard

    If you press the groomer too hard against your scalp or skin, you may accidentally change the settings to high or low or apply uneven pressure. This can result in uneven clipping.

    For the best trimming experience, make sure your groomer is in full contact with your skin and move it gently and steadily.
    Using Philips Groomer

    Moving the groomer in one direction

    For best results, make sure that you trim your hair against the grain. When trimming your hair, it is important to keep in mind that your hair grows in different directions.

    Therefore, to get an even trim, try moving your trimmer in different directions (upwards, downwards and across) so that it covers all of your hair.

    Cutting wet hair

    Wet hair is more difficult to trim as they tend to stick to your skin and can be missed by the device. Therefore, we advise clipping your hair when it is completely dry.

    Using incorrect attachment

    Your Philips Groomer may come with different attachments to use on your hair and beard. It is important to use the correct attachment on the corresponding area.

    Facial hair is usually stiffer than scalp hair. Hence, the beard attachment is designed and tested only for beards.

    The cutting element and comb of a beard trimmer are usually smaller than that of a hair clipper. This allows you to easily reach in smaller areas, like under your nose.

    Therefore, for an even trim, make sure you are using the correct attachment.

    If you are still not satisfied with the results of your Philips Groomer, then please contact us for further help.
    Philips Groomer face and head attachments

    Incorrect length setting

    Not all beard trimmers are fully optimized to groom very long beards (>10mm) and more strokes are needed for ideal result. 
     

