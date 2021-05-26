  • 30 day return guarantee

    HR1895/74 Avance Collection Masticating juicer
    Avance Collection Masticating juicer

    HR1895/74

    My Philips Masticating Juicer does not work

    If your Philips Masticating Juicer does not work, please find our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this.

    Safety switches may not be activated

    Please check if the pulp container, juicing unit and spout are assembled in the right way, i.e. turned to their end position as shown by the locking symbols.

    The juicer may have been switched off due to overload

    Try to switch ON the appliance again or press the pre-clean button continuously. If pressing the pre-clean button does not help, clean the juicing unit of your juicer.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HR1895/74 , HR1897/34 .

