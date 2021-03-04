If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is making a loud or unusual noise, please see below for the causes and solutions.
My Philips/Saeco espresso machine is making a noise
Water tank is not fully inserted
It is important that the water tank is placed properly into the machine. In case it is not well inserted it can draw air instead of water.
- For espresso machine with water tank on the front of the machine, ensure that it is pushed fully to the back to make sure it is well inserted.
- For espresso machine with water tank on top of the machine, ensure that the area under the water tank is free from dirt, particles or coffee beans.
Air is trapped into the machine
When air is trapped, the machine makes a loud noise and no water will be drawn from the water tank into the machine. Follow the steps below on how to fix this:
- Switch OFF the machine
- Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean (or any other water filter) filter
- Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position
- Switch the machine back ON. When the machine is heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
- Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds
- Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out
- Place back the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water
- Restart the machine and switch it off and back on
- Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.
Brew group is dirty and needs to be greased
It is normal that your machine makes some noises while brewing your coffee. However, if the machine starts making an unusual noise than normal, we advise you to clean the brew group and lubricate it.
It is important to rinse the brew group of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine weekly. Follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
- Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
- Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you
- Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.