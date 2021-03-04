Home
    I cannot adjust the drink volume on my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

    If you are unable to adjust or program the coffee volume on your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, check out below for information and instructional videos for all the different models.

    Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 1200/2200/3200 espresso machine

    The machine has 3 default settings for each drink: low, medium, high. 
    It is however possible to adjust and store the quantity to your own need, this option is only available using the highest setting. 

    Find below instructions or watch the movie.
    1. To adjust the highest quantity setting, press and hold the icon of the drink you want to adjust for 3 seconds. The upper light of the drinks quantity icon and the upper light of the milk quantity icon (specific types only) starts to pulse and the start/stop button starts to pulse, indicating that you are in programming mode.
    2. Press the start/stop button. The machine starts to brew the selected beverage. The start light lights up continuously at first. When the machine is ready to store the adjusted volume, the start/stop light starts to pulse.
    3. Press the start/stop button again when the cup contains the desired quantity of coffee or milk. In case of cappuccino or latte macchiato, first the milk will be dispensed. Press the start/stop button when the cup contains the desired milk quantity. The machine automatically starts dispensing the coffee. Press the start/stop button again when the cup contains the desired quantity.
    After you have programmed the new highest default quantity for a drink, the machine will dispense
    this new amount each time you select the highest quantity of this drink.
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for espresso and coffee

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink volume. The video shows how to adjust and save the size for an espresso. If you want to adjust espresso lungo, coffee or café crema, you press and hold the button of the drink you want to adjust.

    Instructions 
    1. Press and hold the button of the drink you want to adjust until the display shows memo 
    2. Your espresso machine is now in programming mode and starts brewing your coffee
    3. Wait and press the OK button to stop at the desired amount coffee
    4. Your espresso machine is now adjusted to your preferred drink size
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for Cappuccino and Latte macchiato

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size. The video shows how to adjust and save the size for a cappuccino. If you want to adjust latte macchiato, you press and hold the latte macchiato button.

    Instructions 
    1. Make sure that the milk carafe is attached and contains enough milk
    2. Press and hold the cappuccino or latte macchiato button until the display shows memo 
    3. Your espresso machine is now in programming mode and starts frothing milk
    4. Press the OK button to stop at the desired amount of foam. Your espresso machine will now start brewing your beverage
    5. Wait and press the OK button to stop at the desired amount of coffee
    6. Your espresso machine is now adjusted to your preferred size
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Saeco PicoBaristo espresso machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Saeco PicoBaristo espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Saeco Incanto espresso machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Saeco Incanto espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 4000/3100 espresso machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 4000/3100 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 3000 espresso machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 3000 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 2100/2000 espresso machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 2100/2000 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
    Play Pause

    The information on this page applies to the following models: EP3246/74 , HD8652/14 , EP3360/14 , HD8651/14 , HD8911/67 , HD8924/47 , HD8927/47 , HD8911/47 , HD8917/47 , HD8869/47 , HD8645/47 , HD8745/57 , HD8967/47 , HD8767/47 , HD8855/47 , HD8758/57 , HD8759/47 , HD8964/47 , HD8765/47 , HD8773/47 , HD8966/47 , HD8772/47 , HD8857/47 , HD8775/48 , HD8852/47 , HD8750/47 , HD8954/47 , HD8752/87 , HD8751/47 , HD8753/87 , RI9753/47 , HD8856/47 , HD8946/47 , HD8944/47 , HD8745/47 , HD8833/47 , HD8837/47 , HD8838/47 , RI9345/47 , RI9946/47 , RI9752/47 , RI9755/47 , RI9757/47 , RI9752/48 , RI9837/05 , RI9836/11 , RI9944/04 , RI9944/01 , RI9943/11 , RI9754/47 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

