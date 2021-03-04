Descaling Philips 1200/2200/3200 series

Descaling procedure:

1. Empty the drip tray and place it back

2. If present, remove the classic milk frother or LatteGo from the machine

3. If AquaClean filter is present, remove it from the water tank

4. Empty the water tank and pour the entire bottle of Philips descaler solution in it. Add water to the descaling solution in the water tank up to the to the Calc / Clean indication and place it back.

5. Place a large container bowl (1.5L) under the coffee and water spout

6. Switch ON the machine

7. Press and hold the Calc / Clean icon for 3 seconds, and then press the start/stop button to start the descaling procedure

8. During the descaling cycle, the Calc / Clean light will flash to show that descaling is in progress

9. The machine will start dispensing small amounts of water through the coffee and hot water spout 10. Let the machine dispense the descaling solution until the water tank is empty. The empty water tank light icon will light up

11. Remove the bowl

12. Remove the water tank and give it a rinse with fresh water

13. Fill up the water tank with fresh water up to the Calc / Clean indicator and place it back into the machine

14. Place back the emptied bowl under the coffee and water spout and continue with the rinsing procedure below.



Rinsing procedure:

1. Press the start/stop button to start the rinsing cycle. This process will take about 3 minutes

2. During this process, the lights on the control panel will go on and off to indicate that the rinsing cycle is in progress

3. Once the machine stops dispensing water, the descaling process is complete

4. The machine will heat up automatically

5. When the lights in the drink icons light up continuously, the machine is ready for use again

6. The AquaClean light will flash for a while to remind you to install a new AquaClean water filter

7. Install and activate a new AquaClean water filter in the water tank