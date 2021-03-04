If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine will not grind the coffee beans but the grinder is turning, unblock the coffee funnel and change the grind setting.
My Philips/Saeco machine does not grind the coffee beans.
Unblock the coffee funnel, perform extra cleaning
Unblock the coffee funnel with a spoon handle and clean with a vacuum cleaner
- Switch the machine OFF and wait until you hear no more sounds (this can take up to 15-20 seconds).
- Remove the brew group.
- Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee funnel and place the spoon handle into the funnel.
Note; If there is no pre-ground coffee funnel, insert the spoon handle into the coffee funnel from below
- Move the handle up and down until the clogged ground coffee falls down. Note: Some force may be required.
- Remove all fallen ground coffee with a vacuum cleaner.
- Then put the vacuum cleaner on the outlet of the coffee funnel and cover the pre-ground coffee funnel with your hand. Or visa versa, put the vacuum cleaner on the top and cover the bottom.
- Place back the brew group, switch the machine back on and brew an espresso.
- After brewing, check if the funnel is still free from ground coffee. If not, repeat the unblocking procedure.
To prevent the coffee funnel from getting blocked:
- Do not pour/spill any water into the coffee bean container
- Clean the coffee funnel weekly
Change the grind setting to a courser grind
The grind setting know is placed in the bean container. For some machines you need an extra tool to change the grind setting, the multi-functional tool.
To change the grind setting:
- Place a cup under the dispensing spout.
- Press the button to brew a large coffee/ espresso lungo.
- When the grinder starts to grind the beans, press the grinder adjustment knob down and turn the knob one notch at a time. Stop turning when the grinder stops grinding. For some machines you need to use the multi-functional key (coffee scoop) to change the setting. Place the back-end of the pre-ground coffee scoop on the grinder adjustment knob, press it down and then adjust one notch).
- Brew a cup of espresso and adjust again when needed.