Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Products
    HX9990/11 Prestige 9900 Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ NEW
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product

    Prestige 9900 Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    HX9990/11

    My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes loud noise

    Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes use powerful vibrations which produce up to 62,000 brush strokes per minute. The sound produced is louder than a manual toothbrush with no vibration. If this is your first electric toothbrush, it can take a while to get used to electric brushing.

    If you find the noise level abnormal, try our troubleshooting advice or see the video below to fix this issue.
     
    Play Pause

    Identify where the noise is coming from

    Remove the brush head. Do you still hear the same loud noise after removing the brush head?

    If yes, the noise is coming from the handle. Please contact us for further assistance.

    If no, (the noise is less) the noise might be coming from the brush head. Read the next tip.


     

    Brush head not attached properly

    Reattach the brush head. Make sure that the brush head is well placed and not loose or wobbly. A small gap between the handle and the brush head is normal. This is needed for vibration.
     

    Brush head is worn

    If you used the same brush head for more than three months, you might need to replace your brush head. As brush heads wear out, they may start to produce more noise. We recommend replacing the brush head every three months.

     

    Use authentic Philips brand brush heads

    Counterfeit brush heads may make more noise than genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads. We recommend you use genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads. You can buy these from our online shop

    If these tips did not solve your issue, then please contact us for further assistance. 
     

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9990/11 , HX9990/13 , HX9990/12 , HX9630/15 , HX6781/02 , HX9924/65 , HX6351/41 , HX9690/07 , HX9690/06 , HX9902/64 , HX9902/67 , HX9902/66 , HX9902/65 , HX6481/11 , HX6481/13 , HX6481/12 , HX9924/62 , HX9944/12 , HX9944/11 , HX9685/03 , HX3281/68 , HX9610/17 , HX9690/05 , HX9610/18 , HX9610/16 , HX9680/01 , HX3411/04 , HX3411/05 , HX6711/68 , HX6732/60 , HX9354/75 , HX6911/76 , HX9331/43 , HX9903/61 , HX9371/71 , HX9361/69 , HX9351/57 , HX6325/70 , HX6963/74 , HX3211/65 , HX6857/43 , HX6877/73 , HX6871/49 , HX3211/62 , HX6820/60 , HX6827/11 , HX6252/86 , HX6829/81 , HX9903/01 , HX9957/51 , HX9903/41 , HX9903/21 , HX9903/11 , HX6810/50 , HX9985/01 , HX6888/18 , HX6877/21 , HX6876/21 , HX6870/41 , HX6817/01 , HX6816/01 , HX6815/01 , HX6812/01 , HX6964/77 , HX9924/01 , HX9985/48 , HX9985/28 , HX9985/18 , HX9985/08 , HX9924/41 , HX9924/21 , HX9924/11 , HX6211/05 , HX9192/01 , HX9194/08 , HX9193/04 , HX9193/03 , HX9343/10 , HX9383/76 , HX9383/62 , HX9383/57 , HX9383/10 , HX9332/10 , HX9392/90 , HX9392/05 , HX9372/10 , HX9362/10 , HX9352/10 , HX6582/51 , HX6321/02 , HX3211/03 , HX3211/33 , HX3211/23 , HX3211/12 , HX9143/02 , HX3211/17 , HX6211/99 , HX9371/04 , HX9188/11 , HX6211/07 , HX9172/15 , HX8911/02 , HX9382/74 , HX9142/32 , HX9182/34 , HX9182/32 , HX6362/02 , HX6392/02 , HX6962/73 , HX9382/54 , HX9181/25 , HX6211/98 , HX6681/07 , HX6581/50 , HX9342/03 , HX9181/26 , HX6211/04 , HX6631/24 , HX9362/68 , HX6211/96 , HX6311/07 , HX9352/04 , HX5661/99 , HX9170/10 , HX5610/00 , HX5610/04 , HX6512/55 , HX6733/90 , HX9382/05 , HX9332/03 , HX9332/12 , HX9332/05 , HX9332/04 , HX6511/02 , HX6972/10 , HX6311/02 , HX6911/02 , HX6942/10 , HX6932/10 , HX6732/80 , HX6511/50 , HX6582/50 , HX6711/02 , HX6732/02 , HX6982/03 , HX6902/02 , HX5361/29 , HX5752/02 , HX5751/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, exchanges & replacements
      About Philips
      Contact Philips