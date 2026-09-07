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How do I sterilize my Philips Avent pacifier?

You can sterilize an Avent pacifier by boiling it in water or using a microwave. Find out below how to do so.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF087/03 , SCF376/28 , SCF091/41 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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