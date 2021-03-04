Make sure that the transparent transport clip is removed from the bottom of your Philips LatteGo Milk Frother. The transport clip needs to be removed in order to use your milk frother.

Milk frother is not assembled correctly

Milk can leak from the bottom if the two parts of the milk frother are not assembled correctly. Reassemble the two parts:

1. Hook the black milk spout on top of the milk container.

2. Press the two parts together until you hear a **click**. You may need to use some force.

3. Make sure that the two parts are correctly assembled at the bottom, as shown in the image below.



If none of these steps solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.