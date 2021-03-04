Always make sure that when using the milk system, all parts are clean. Clean the parts according to the information in the article 'How to clean and maintain my Philips/Saeco espresso machine' or refer to the user manual.



Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as as dried up milk is difficult to remove.



Note: Only the LatteGo milk system is dishwasher safe. Other milks systems, such as milk carafes, are not dishwasher safe.



In case you have tried cleaning and other tips but the machine still does not work please contact us for further assistance.