      Because every car deserves to shine

       

       

       

       

      Bulb replacement guide

      From headlight to tail lights, find the bulb you need for your car

       

      Find your bulb

      Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      Philips Original Equipment Quality

      • Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps

         

        Give your fog lights the perfect bright white color match

         

      • Philips X-tremeVision LED Interior Lights

         

        High performance LEDs for more style

      • Stylish

         

        Philips 6000K bright white LED fog lamps provide the perfect color match for Xenon & LED headlights as well as Philips CrystalVision ultra headlights. Philips X-tremeVision LED lets you complete your look, with maximum style.

      • Long Lasting

         

        Philips X-tremeVision LEDs are incredibly rugged and reliable. These high-performance LEDs provide a perfect geometrical fit and their 12-year lifetime is simply unmatched.

      • Philips LED with AirFlux

        Drive safe

         

        AirFlux technology enables constant cooling of the LEDs, ensuring the highest light quality and color, and the longest possible service life.

         

        X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps

        X-tremeVision LED Interior Lights

        Philips bright white 6000K high power X-tremeVision LED fog lamps provide the perfect color match with Xenon and LED headlights as well as Philips CrystalVision ultra headlights. Their patented Safe Beam technology eliminates glare to other drivers.
        Bright white 6000K color temperature
        12-year lifetime
        Backed by Philips 3-year limited warranty. Click here for more details about the warranty program.
        Optimal thermal design ensures maximum cooling of LED
        Robust design provides tremendous resistance to heat and vibration
        For replacement of H8, H11 or H16 halogen fog bulbs
        Philips X-tremeVision LED interior lights are an innovative lighting solution for vehicle interiors that add modern style to the inside of your vehicle. The cutting-edge technology of Philips X-tremeVision LED's deliver a 6000K, bright white light that gives your vehicle's interior a brilliant, high-tech look.

        Bright white 6000K color temperature

        12-year lifetime
        Robust design provides tremendous resistance to heat and vibration
        Applications for dome, glove, and compartment lights. Available in 30mm, 38mm, 43mm Festoon, and T10.
        Direct replacement for standard incandescent bulbs

        Automotive in motion

        Philips Headlight Restoration Kit with UV Protection  

         

        In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

        Vision LED

        X-tremeVision LED Fog Light

        Philips Automotive Lighting
         

        Philips Automotive continuously strives to provide the best headlight bulbs for your car lighting needs. Philips offers halogen bulbs with up to 100% more light on the road than traditional car headlights.


        Our Philips Vision LEDs are the first to market street-legal exterior LEDs as a direct replacement for exterior incandescent bulbs and they're guaranteed to last 12+ years.


        Philips replacement auto headlights and upgrade headlight bulbs provide greater safety and style, to make the most of your driving experience.

        Why choose Philips lights?

        Optimal lighting performance for your safety and comfort
        DOT/SAE and ECE certification and homologation
        Original Equipment for the most reliable performance
        Sustainability: lead and mercury-free products - because we care