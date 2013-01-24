30 day return guarantee
Our new grill is virtually smoke-free*, so you can grill indoors without charcoal or gas. Thanks to the advanced infrared technology, the grill heats up fast, so you can start cooking in just minutes.
Grilled steaks, hamburgers, salmon and chicken are beautifully seared on the outside – and juicy on the inside. And our patented design means excess oil and grease drips onto a cool tray, reducing smoke to an absolute minimum.
How did we minimize grill smoke? The advanced infrared technology, together with the special reflectors guide the heat towards the grid achieving delicious, evenly cooked food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize the unpleasant smoke and grease spattering.
Lamb and pork are a bit more fatty, so they will naturally produce a bit more smoke – but significantly less smoke than you’d experience with a gas grill or charcoal grill. No matter what the weather is, you can keep on grilling your favorite healthy foods indoors
Easy set up
With its simple 2-piece design, our smoke-less grill is incredibly easy to set-up and use. Just put the grill on the base, flip the switch – and you’ll be grilling in no time.
Easy to clean
Cleaning is so much easier than gas grills or charcoal grills. Both the grill and the drip tray are dishwasher safe. Thanks to the clever interior design, it only takes a moment to wipe the non-stick surfaces clean. Minimal splattering also keeps your cooking surfaces neat and clean.
