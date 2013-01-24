  • 30 day return guarantee

    Grill

    Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke*

    *Up to 80% less smoke vs. a US leading indoor electrical grill when grilling 2 batches of 4 beef burgers (1/4 lb–18% fat/82% lean).
      Philips Angus grill

      Enjoy authentic grilled flavor indoors

       

      Our new grill is virtually smoke-free*, so you can grill indoors without charcoal or gas. Thanks to the advanced infrared technology, the grill heats up fast, so you can start cooking in just minutes.

      Grilled steaks, hamburgers, salmon and chicken are beautifully seared on the outside – and juicy on the inside. And our patented design means excess oil and grease drips onto a cool tray, reducing smoke to an absolute minimum.
      Grill virtually smoke-free*, with up to 80% less smoke
      Advanced infrared heat for consistent and even grilling at 446˚F (230˚C)
      Non-stick cast aluminum grill with wide grates for perfect grill marks  
      Easy cleaning, all removable parts are dishwasher-safe
      Excess oil and grease falls into the drip tray making this a leaner option.
      * up to 80% less smoke vs. a leading US indoor electric grill when grilling two batches of four beef burgers (1/4lb–18% fat/82% lean).

      Indoor grilling with up to 80% less smoke* thanks to advanced infrared technology

       

      How did we minimize grill smoke? The advanced infrared technology, together with the special reflectors guide the heat towards the grid achieving delicious, evenly cooked food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize the unpleasant smoke and grease spattering.

       

      Lamb and pork are a bit more fatty, so they will naturally produce a bit more smoke – but significantly less smoke than you’d experience with a gas grill or charcoal grill. No matter what the weather is, you can keep on grilling your favorite healthy foods indoors
      *Up to 80% less smoke vs. a US leading indoor electrical grill when grilling to batches of 4 beef burgers (1/4 lb–18% fat/82% lean).
      Grill your steaks to perfection
      Powerful infrared heat technology grills food the way you love it

       

      When using conventional grills there are continuous temperature fluctuations that cause the grill to over shoot your set temperature and likely char your food. With the Philips Smoke-less indoor grill, there’s no need to adjust the temperature. The grill quickly heats up to a constant 446ᵒF, which is the perfect temperature for searing meat and maintains it hroughout the entire cooking process. With one perfect temperature you will be able grill different types of food at once and achieve tasty, juicy and evenly browned results with minimal effort.

      Our smoke-less grill heats up fast and maintains an even 446˚F. That’s the ideal temperature for searing and browning meats and vegetables. For tasty, juicy and evenly browned results with minimal effort.

      Fast set-up and easy cleaning

      Quick setup

      Easy set up

       

      With its simple 2-piece design, our smoke-less grill is incredibly easy to set-up and use. Just put the grill on the base, flip the switch – and you’ll be grilling in no time.
      Quick clean

      Easy to clean

       

      Cleaning is so much easier than gas grills or charcoal grills. Both the grill and the drip tray are dishwasher safe. Thanks to the clever interior design, it only takes a moment to wipe the non-stick surfaces clean. Minimal splattering also keeps your cooking surfaces neat and clean.

      Changeable grids for optimal grilling results

      BBQ grill

      BBQ Grid

       

      • Suitable for tougher ingredients
        (steak, burgers, sausages)
      • Non-stick coating
      • Authentic BBQ grill marks
      Grilling grill

      Grilling Grid

       

      • Suitable for delicate ingredients
        (fish, vegetables, chicken)
      • Instant heat up
      • PTFE free
      Our smoke-less indoor grill