    HD6372/94
    Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke
      Avance Collection Indoor Grill

      HD6372/94
      Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke

      Philips Indoor smoke-less grill is a unique appliance that allows you to enjoy tasty, evenly browned grilled food all year round. The advanced Infrared Heat technology ensures for up to 80% less smoke and minimal splattering. See all benefits

        Delicious grilled food with virtually no smoke

        thanks to advanced infrared heat technology

        • Smoke less
        • Infrared heat technology
        • Black, 1660W, Die-cast grid
        • Wire grilling grid accessory
        Advanced infrared heat technology for up to 80% less smoke

        Advanced infrared heat technology for up to 80% less smoke

        The advanced Infrared technology and the special reflectors guide the heat towards the grid achieving delicious, evenly grilled food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize unpleasant smoke and grease splattering. As fat and water content differ per food type, grilling some ingredients (beef and chicken) results in hardly any smoke, while with others (pork or lamb) there can be slightly more- yet much less than with current grills.

        Non-stick ALU grid provides authentic BBQ grill marks

        Non-stick ALU grid provides authentic BBQ grill marks

        The robust die-cast aluminium grid allows for a perfectly grilled food

        Easy to clean detachable parts are also dishwasher-proof

        Easy to clean detachable parts are also dishwasher-proof

        Grills and BBQs are hard to clean. However thanks to the non-stick grid the appliance takes less than a minute to be cleaned. Additionally the detachable parts are dishwasher safe. Cleaning a grill has never been so easy.

        Lean grilling- excess fat is collected on XL grease tray

        Lean grilling- excess fat is collected on XL grease tray

        Food is not cooked into its own grease and the fat is separated into the grease tray allowing for lean grilling.

        Easy set-up start grilling within 1 min

        Easy set-up start grilling within 1 min

        Simple to use, easy to install. The Philips Smoke-less Indoor grill consists of two parts: a grid and grease tray, which will take less than a minute to assemble. With minimal parts to set up, you will spend less time on assembly and more time on enjoying all the goodness of grilled food.

        Free recipe book with inspiring grill recipes

        Free recipe book with inspiring grill recipes

        Delicious recipes, handy tips and tricks- all included in the free recipe book.

        Keep your food warm with keep warm function

        Keep your food warm with keep warm function

        Even when you have finished grilling, you can keep your food warm by switching the grill to the keep warm setting.

        Constant heat for perfect browning without burning

        To get a great browned piece of meat you need to cook it at temperatures above 300 F. Burning can occur when meat comes in contact with at 500 degrees F or more (or if you overcook it). Philips Smoke-less grill reaches temperature of 450 F that does not experience the occasional drops of temperature like in the conventional grills. In addition, the ALU grid helps achieve authentic BBQ grill marks on food.

        All sides evenly grilled thanks to special heat reflectors

        When using conventional grills there are continuous temperature fluctuations that cause the grill to over shoot your set temperature and likely char your food. With the Philips Smoke-less indoor grill, there’s no need to adjust the temperature. The grill quickly heats up to a constant 446° F degrees, which is the perfect temperature for searing meat and maintains that temperature throughout the entire cooking process. With one perfect temperature you will be able grill different types of food at once and achieve tasty, juicy and evenly browned results with minimal effort.

        Powerful infrared heat sears the meat & preserves tenderness

        The powerful infrared heat sears the meat without burning it, while the inside remains tender and juicy.

        Wire grid suitable for delicate ingredients like fish

        This grid accessory is especially suitable for grilling delicate ingredients such as vegetables and fish.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Infrared Heat Technology
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1660  W
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight incl. packaging
          7,05  kg
          Weight of product
          6.2  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black

