All sides evenly grilled thanks to special heat reflectors

When using conventional grills there are continuous temperature fluctuations that cause the grill to over shoot your set temperature and likely char your food. With the Philips Smoke-less indoor grill, there’s no need to adjust the temperature. The grill quickly heats up to a constant 446° F degrees, which is the perfect temperature for searing meat and maintains that temperature throughout the entire cooking process. With one perfect temperature you will be able grill different types of food at once and achieve tasty, juicy and evenly browned results with minimal effort.