    Homemade toasted granola

    Servings 8 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time: 35 minutes
    HomeCooker
    Desserts and baked goods
    30-60 minutes
    Vegetarian
    Fruit

    Ingredients

    • 100 grams of mixed nuts, such as hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios, roughly chopped
    • 50 grams of pumpkin or sunflower seeds, or a mixture of the two
    • 200 grams of rolled porridge or jumbo oats
    • 25 grams of desiccated coconut
    • 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
    • 5 tablespoons of runny honey
    • 150 grams of mixed dried fruit, such as sour cherries,

    Directions

    • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the pan, then set the temperature to 175°C. Line a baking sheet with greaseproof paper.
    • Once the pan has heated up, tip in the nuts, seeds, oats, coconut and cinnamon. Add 3 tablespoons of honey and set the timer for 20 minutes.
    • Meanwhile, chop any larger dried fruit into chunks. When the time’s up, add the dried fruit and the remaining honey to the pan and set the timer for a further 10 minutes, so it’s golden brown and smells fantastic. Spoon the granola onto the lined baking sheet and leave to cool.
    • Either serve the granola as soon as it’s cool, or pop it in an airtight container for another day. Delicious served with natural yoghurt and fresh seasonal berries.
    • Chef’s tip: Keep things interesting by using different combos of nuts, fruit and seeds each time you make a batch of this delicious granola. You’ll soon find your favourites.
