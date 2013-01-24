Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Products

    Chicken Fillet with Brie and cured Ham

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes
    Nut-free
    Vegetables
    Main courses
    Cheese
    Airfryer
    Chicken
    90+ minutes

    Ingredients

    • 2 large chicken fillets
    • Freshly ground pepper
    • 4 small slices Brie cheese
    • 1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
    • 4 slices cured ham

    Directions

    • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C.
    • Cut the chicken fillets into four equal pieces and slit them horizontally to 1 cm from the edge. Open the chicken fillets and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover each piece with a slice of Brie and some chives.
    • Close the chicken fillets and tightly wrap a slice of ham around them. Thinly coat the stuffed fillets with olive oil and put them in the basket.
    • Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 15 minutes. Roast the chicken fillets nicely brown and done. Delicious with mashed potatoes and stir-fried witloof chicory.
    • TIP Replace the Brie by another cheese, such as Gouda, Cheddar or Gruyère.
    Chicken Fillet with Brie and cured Ham

    Related Recipes

    View all recipes

    Related Products