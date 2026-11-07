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In stock at Philips (6)
Gift Sets
In stock at Philips
Price
$ 0.00
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BPA-free plastic (4)
Material
Glass (1)
BPA free plastic (1)
Bottle capacity
4 oz/125 ml (1)
9 oz/260 ml (1)
Teat flow rate
Flow 2 (1)
Flow 3 (1)
Age
0m+ (1)
1m+ (1)
AventNatural Response Baby Gift Set
AventNatural Response Newborn Gift Set
AventNatural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set
AventGift set
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