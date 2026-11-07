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Gift Sets (6)

In stock at Philips (6)

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In stock at Philips (6)

Gift Sets

In stock at Philips

  • Avent
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Avent
Natural Response Baby Gift Set

SCD837/02
  • 2 Bottles
  • ultra air pacifiers
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Avent
Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

SCD838/02
  • 5 bottles, 2 extra nipples
  • Soothie pacifiers
  • Sealing discs
  • Bottle brush
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Avent
Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

SCD837/03
  • 4 Bottles
  • Soothie pacifier
  • Bottle brush
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Avent
Natural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set

SCD858/01
  • 5 Bottles
  • Silicone sleeves
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Avent
Natural Response Newborn Gift Set

SCD838/03
  • 4 Bottles
  • Soothie pacifiers
  • Snuggle pacifier holder
  • Bottle brush
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Avent
Gift set

SCD306/11
  • Infant Starter Set
  • 5 bottles, 5 extra nipples
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