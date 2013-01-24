Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Bright interior lighting
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips 212-2WLED (43MM Festoon) interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bright interior lighting
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips 212-2WLED (43MM Festoon) interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits
Bright interior lighting
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips 212-2WLED (43MM Festoon) interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bright interior lighting
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips 212-2WLED (43MM Festoon) interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits
Interior car light
Philips shop price
Total:
Your light requirements and taste may differ depending on the application. For the interior of your car, you can select from a variety of colors of Philips Ultinon LED lamps for more stylish look. Select either cool blue light or the bright white light of 6000 Kelvin. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.
Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a bright, white, and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.
You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional lights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Ultinon LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance, with a lifetime of up to 8 years.
Philips LED interior lighting range is designed to ensure the light is evenly distributed in the car's interior. You'll have an easier time seeing what's inside in a faster amount of time.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.
Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.
Your car is an expression of who you are. Make a statement and get noticed with durable and long-lasting Philips Ultinon LEDs. They are a direct replacement for conventional bulbs, easy to install and available for a wide range of interior and exterior applications.
The bright output and intense color adds more than just style. They provide superior light distribution, with a wide angle beam on the road so you can see and be seen better.
Packaging Data
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Marketing specifications
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packed product information
Lifetime