Bright signaling. Stylish driving.
For a stylish drive, benefit from signaling lights with intense colors. Philips 2357WLED for signaling are bright and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits
Car signaling bulb
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Bright signaling lights ensures you are seen for improved safety. Whether it's reversing, turning, or stopping, Philips Ultinon LED signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.
You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional lights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Ultinon LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance, with a lifetime of up to 8 years.
Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.
Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.
Your car is an expression of who you are. Make a statement and get noticed with durable and long-lasting Philips Ultinon LEDs. They are a direct replacement for conventional bulbs, easy to install and available for a wide range of interior and exterior applications.
The bright output and intense color adds more than just style. They provide superior light distribution, with a wide angle beam on the road so you can see and be seen better.
