    24PHT4101S/67
    Slim LED TV
      The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience.

      The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience. See all benefits

        Slim LED TV

        With Digital Crystal Clear

        • 60 cm (24")
        • LED TV
        • DVB-T/T2
        USB for multimedia playback

        USB for multimedia playback

        Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

        Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

        Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

        Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.

        Central stand with real metal and chrome detailing

        Our designers combined an ultra slim neck and angled base plate with a brushed and polished metal finish to create a fresh design that will compliment any modern home.

        Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

        Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

        Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

        For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED HD TV
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Aspect ratio
          4:3/16:9
          Picture enhancement
          Digital Crystal Clear
          Viewing angle
          176º (H) / 176º (V)

        • User Interaction

          Program
          USB Recording*
          Firmware upgradeable
          Firmware upgradeable via USB
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Fit to Screen
          • 4:3
          • Widescreen
          • 16:9

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          8W
          Sound Enhancement
          Incredible Surround

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          2
          Number of USBs
          1
          Number of component in (YPbPr)
          1
          Number of AV connections
          1
          Other connections
          • Antenna IEC75
          • Audio in (VGA/DVI)
          • Headphone out
          • PC-In VGA
          HDMI features
          Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • System standby
          • One touch play

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .AAS
          • .SRT
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • MPEG1 L1/2
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • PNG

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs
          up to 1366x768 @ 60Hz
          Video inputs
          • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
          • up to 1920x1080p

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2
          TV Program guide*
          8 day Electronic Program Guide
          Analog TV
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          550  mm
          Set Height
          327  mm
          Set Depth
          66  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          550  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          360  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          156  mm
          VESA wall mount compatible
          100 x 100 mm
          Product weight
          2.3  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          2.5  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          3.5  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Table top stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

