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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

4000 seriesHD Display

24PHT4101S/67

Slim LED TV

The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience.

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With Digital Crystal Clear

Slim LED TV

  • 60 cm (24")

  • LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Central stand with real metal and chrome detailing

Our designers combined an ultra slim neck and angled base plate with a brushed and polished metal finish to create a fresh design that will compliment any modern home.

Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

USB for multimedia playback

USB for multimedia playback

Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

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