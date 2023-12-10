Search terms

      From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology. See all benefits

      From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology. See all benefits

        Full colour power free displays

        Technology for a brighter future

        • 25"
        • Android

        PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

        Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Technology for the future

        Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          25.3  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          3200 x 1800
          Display colors
          60k
          Operating system
          Android 11

        • Communication

          Ethernet
          10M/100M
          Wi-Fi/ WLAN
          2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
          Video input
          USB
          Other connections
          • micro SD
          • micro USB

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Network controllable
          LAN (RJ45)

        • Power

          Mains power
          20V/2.25A adapter

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          598.6  mm
          Product weight
          2.7  kg
          Set Height
          350.2  mm
          Set Depth
          37.5  mm
          Wall Mount
          100x100mm VESA mount
          Bezel width
          18.6/18.6/18.6/22mm

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          15~ 35  °C
          Relative humidity
          20% ~ 80  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Rockchip PX30S
          Memory
          2GB DDR4
          Storage
          16GB EMMC

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • AC power adapter
          • Quick start guide (x1)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • Simplified Chinese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CB
          • UL
          • FCC

