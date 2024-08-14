Search terms
28HDL5000PP/00
Philips Public LED 5000
Empower uniquely crafted Public LED displays that redefine audience engagement. Deliver your immersive visual experiences with seamless connectivity, various sizing, and customizable curvature, allowing to design a breathtaking display.See all benefits
LED Display
Ensures crystal clear content and great colour accuracy. Achieves smooth, judder-free images with a high refresh rate.
Revel in consistent brilliance with brightness uniformity exceeding 97%.
Elevate your visual experience with a wide colour gamut for lifelike images.
Witness exceptional clarity with a contrast ratio of >=3000:1.
Developing technology for your sustainable business future through built-in power saving features.
As well as an optional range of connections and brackets for wall mounting, Philips Public LED 5000 Series also supports fixed hoisting installations.
Internal electronics are easy to access and replace for service and maintenance. The modules in the cabinet can be easily and safely removed with the dedicated removal tool.
Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether its 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill your abidance with crystal-clear picture quality.
Philips Public LED 5000 Series displays come with built-in cable management, keeping power and data cables tidy. Meanwhile cabinets are daisy chained for both power and data – using PPDS’ unique board-to-board module and cabinet connection design – minimizing clutter and speeding up installations.
Picture/Display
Convenience
Power
Operating conditions
Cabinet
Accessories
Miscellaneous
