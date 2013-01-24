Home
    FACE Shavers

    Philips Norelco Shaver 1100

    Dry electric shaver, Series 1000

    6900LC/41
    Norelco
    Series 1000 - Cuts up to 25% closer
      • CloseCut heads durable self-sharpening blades
      • Flex & Float system for ultra closeness
      • Corded power
      • Hair collector chamber with cleaning brush
      See all benefits

        Series 1000 - Cuts up to 25% closer

        The Philips Norelco Shaver 1100 provides a close and easy shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut technology, guaranteeing a close and fast shave.
        Corded power

        Corded power

        For continuous power when you need it.

        CloseCut heads durable self-sharpening blades

        CloseCut heads durable self-sharpening blades

        CloseCut heads are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

        Flex & Float system for ultra closeness

        Flex & Float system for ultra closeness

        Flexing & floating heads follow the contours of your face, allowing for better contact with your skin and for catching more hairs, resulting in a closer, faster shave.

        Hair collector chamber with cleaning brush

        Hair collector chamber with cleaning brush

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with HQ56

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          Flex & Float System
          Shaving system
          CloseCut

