    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    Interactive meeting display
      Interactive meeting display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Windows powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Windows powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      Interactive meeting display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Windows powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Windows powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

        Interactive meeting display

        high-end capacitive multi-touch technology

        • 75"
        • Powered by Android
        • 350cd/m²
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

        Display four feeds on the one screen. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use the two included HDMI dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

        HID Capacitive Touch with USB Plug & Play

        Capacitive Touch gives you the cutting edge appearance of edge to edge glass with a bezel width of just 1.5 mm! Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings.

        Powered by Windows 10

        Powerful Core i7 processor with nVidia GPU. Runs all your favorite apps like Zoom, Skype (included) and MS Teams, MS Office, (not included)

        Whiteboard mode built-in

        Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

        Fast and easy video conferencing

        Ready to use video conferencing software makes one-to-one or group video calls easier than ever. Simply use your own camera or add the optional Logitech Meetup bundle for an all-in-one ConferenceCam solution.

        Crestron Connected certified

        Integrate this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for for system control.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          75  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          190.5  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          Operating system
          Android 9

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
          • HDMI
          • USB-C
          Video output
          • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          • DVI - D (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          • 3.5mm jack
          • 3.5mm Jack (x2)
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • micro SD
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
          • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
          • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
          • 960x720, 75Hz
          • 848 x 480, 60Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 640 x 350, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 4K x 2K, 50,60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          UHD Formats
          3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1703.80  mm
          Set Height
          982.00  mm
          Set Depth
          84.20(@wall mount), 99.70(@max)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          67.08  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          38.66  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.31(@wall mount), 3.93(@max)  inch
          Bezel width
          1.50 mm(even)
          Product weight (lb)
          TBD  lb
          Product weight
          TBD  kg
          VESA Mount
          600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
          Smart Insert mount
          6*M4*L6(200x100)

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          DPMS power saving system
          Yes

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          TBD  W
          Comsumption (Max)
          TBD

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80%(operating),5 ~95%(storage)  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 20W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
          • RS232 cable
          Included Accessories
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • RS232 Daisy chain cable (1.8m
          • Cleaning cloth (x1)
          • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) x 1
          • HDMI Cable (3m)
          • HDMI transmitter (x1)
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
          • M2 Screw (x2)
          • M3 screw (x2)
          • Power cable (x3)
          • Touch Pen (x2)
          • USB A to B cable (3m)
          • USB Cover

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV
          • DAT

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • RoHS
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • VCCI
          • CU
          • EMF
          • EPA
          • FCC, Class A
          • GOST
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          MTK5680
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc
          GPU
          DDR4 4GB
          Micro SD Card
          Support to 1TB

        • Multi-touch Interactivity

          Touch points
          10 simultaneous touch points

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        • RS232 cable

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

