More vision, enhanced visibility
Philips VisionPlus headlights produce up to 60% more vision,* which allows drivers to see father for greater safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits
Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. Offering high performance and excellent value, VisionPlus is the right choice for today’s demanding drivers.
For over 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern cars. Today, one in three cars worldwide is equipped with a Philips light source.
Headlight bulbs put out less light as they age. That means that old bulb is giving you less nighttime visibility that you would have with 2 new bulbs. Putting in a new pair gives you all the light you should be getting for maximum driving safety for you and your family.
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps to prevent accidents. Thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs, VisionPlus allows you to react quicker. Philips VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety conscious drivers.
Electrical characteristics
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Marketing specifications
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Product description