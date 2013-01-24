Home
    Air purifier and Air humidifier

    Series 1000i

    Air Purifier

    AC1214/40
    • Intelligent purification Intelligent purification Intelligent purification
      Series 1000i Air Purifier

      AC1214/40
      Intelligent purification

      With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000i automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet night sense auto-mode. See all benefits

      Series 1000i Air Purifier

      Intelligent purification

      With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000i automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet night sense auto-mode.

      Intelligent purification

      With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000i automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet night sense auto-mode. See all benefits

      Series 1000i Air Purifier

      Intelligent purification

      With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000i automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet night sense auto-mode. See all benefits

        Series 1000i

        Series 1000i

        Air Purifier

        Intelligent purification

        Connect to cleaner air

        • Removes 99.97% particles @3nm
        • Allergens display
        • Up to 63 m2 /678 ft2
        • Auto, Sleep mode & app
        3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Night sensing

        3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Night sensing

        The Philips Air Purifier has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and a Night sense mode that automatically turns down the lights and fan speed when the room is dark. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.

        4 manual settings, including turbo speed

        4 manual settings, including turbo speed

        In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 4 manual modes. Choose one of four different speed settings: from the extra-quiet 'Speed 1' to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.

        Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

        Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

        Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.

        Allergen management advice

        Allergen management advice

        Based on the indoor and outdoor air quality levels, the App will give you advice to help you with your allergen management regimen.

        Ideal for small to medium rooms

        Ideal for small to medium rooms

        The Philip Air Purifier has been designed for small to medium rooms, such as a bedroom. It is recommended for rooms up to 200 sq ft.

        Reduces allergens, gases, odors

        Reduces allergens, gases, odors

        With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 is proven to reduce allergens, odors, and VOCs. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles. The Active Carbon filter reduces gases and odors.

        Captures 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter

        Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses.

        Visualized air quality feedback

        In real-time, AeraSense shows you the IAI index via a numerical display and a color ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display is an index of the indoor air quality. The color ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good air quality) to red (bad air quality).

        Control purifier from anywhere

        Control your air purifier from anywhere with the connected app. Turn on the air purifier, change the fan speed or check your filter lifetime through the Air Matters app.

        Track indoor and outdoor air quality

        Use the App to check your indoor and outdoor air quality. The Air Purifier constantly feeds indoor air quality data to the App, which is then combined with outdoor pollution and pollen data to give you a complete picture of your air quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Room size
          200 sq ft/ 18.85  m²
          0.3µm particle removal
          99.97  %
          Ultra fine particle removal
          3  nm
          Recommended HEPA life time
          12  months
          Recommended AC life time
          6  months
          Sound Power
          32 - 62  dB(A)

        • Features

          VitaShield IPS
          Yes
          AeraSense technology
          Yes
          Air Quality feedback
          Numerical
          PM2.5 sensor
          Yes
          Modes
          3 auto modes
          Fan speed
          4 manual speed settings
          Child lock
          Yes
          Healthy air lock & Alert
          Yes
          Motor
          DC

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          White
          Color of control panel
          Black 7C
          Control panel type
          Touch Panel
          Material of main body
          ABS

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          120  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          183.78Oz/5.21  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          234.22Oz/6.64  kg
          Dimension of product (LxWxH)
          8.27x12.80x21.38 inch/ 210 x 325 x 543
          Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
          10.12x14.61x23.74 inch / 257x371x603  mm

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

