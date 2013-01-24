Search terms
Intelligent purification
With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000i automatically monitors and purifies the air. Ideal for bedrooms, with quiet night sense auto-mode. See all benefits
The Philips Air Purifier has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and a Night sense mode that automatically turns down the lights and fan speed when the room is dark. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.
In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 4 manual modes. Choose one of four different speed settings: from the extra-quiet 'Speed 1' to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.
Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.
Based on the indoor and outdoor air quality levels, the App will give you advice to help you with your allergen management regimen.
The Philip Air Purifier has been designed for small to medium rooms, such as a bedroom. It is recommended for rooms up to 200 sq ft.
With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 is proven to reduce allergens, odors, and VOCs. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles. The Active Carbon filter reduces gases and odors.
Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses.
In real-time, AeraSense shows you the IAI index via a numerical display and a color ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display is an index of the indoor air quality. The color ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good air quality) to red (bad air quality).
Control your air purifier from anywhere with the connected app. Turn on the air purifier, change the fan speed or check your filter lifetime through the Air Matters app.
Use the App to check your indoor and outdoor air quality. The Air Purifier constantly feeds indoor air quality data to the App, which is then combined with outdoor pollution and pollen data to give you a complete picture of your air quality.
