Intelligent purification
With professional-grade performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000 automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air - then gives real-time air quality feedback via the numerical display and color ring. Ideal for living room. See all benefits
With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000 is proven to reduce allergens, odors, VOCs and even certain bacteria. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles. The Active Carbon filter reduces gases and odors.
Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses.
Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.
In real-time, AeraSense shows you the air quality data via a numerical display and a color ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display from 1-12 is an index of the indoor air quality, where 1 is good and 12 is polluted air. The color ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).
The Philips Air Purifier Series 2000 has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful bacteria and virus mode. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.
In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 5 manual modes. Choose one of five different speed settings: from the extra-quiet ‘Sleep’ mode to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.
The Philips Air Purifier Series 2000 has been designed for medium to large rooms, such as a living room. It is recommended for rooms up to 277sq ft.
To protect your air quality, the purifier warns you in advance when the filters are wearing out and then shuts down the appliance automatically in the event of an exhausted filter
