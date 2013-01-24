Home
    Air purifier and Air humidifier

    Series 2000

    Air Purifier

    AC2885/40
      Series 2000 Air Purifier

      AC2885/40
      Intelligent purification

      With professional-grade performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000 automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air - then gives real-time air quality feedback via the numerical display and color ring. Ideal for living room. See all benefits

        Series 2000

        Series 2000

        Air Purifier

        Intelligent purification

        See your air quality with Aerasense

        • Reduces allergens, gases, odor
        • Captures 99.97% of particles
        • Real-time air quality feedback
        • Ideal for medium to large room
        Reduces allergens, gases, odors

        Reduces allergens, gases, odors

        With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier Series 2000 is proven to reduce allergens, odors, VOCs and even certain bacteria. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles. The Active Carbon filter reduces gases and odors.

        Captures 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter

        Captures 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter

        Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses.

        Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

        Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

        Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.

        Visualized air quality feedback

        Visualized air quality feedback

        In real-time, AeraSense shows you the air quality data via a numerical display and a color ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display from 1-12 is an index of the indoor air quality, where 1 is good and 12 is polluted air. The color ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).

        3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

        3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

        The Philips Air Purifier Series 2000 has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and an extra-powerful bacteria and virus mode. You can choose your preferred mode to personalize and optimize your purification.

        5 manual settings, including quiet sleep setting

        5 manual settings, including quiet sleep setting

        In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 5 manual modes. Choose one of five different speed settings: from the extra-quiet ‘Sleep’ mode to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.

        Ideal for medium to large rooms

        Ideal for medium to large rooms

        The Philips Air Purifier Series 2000 has been designed for medium to large rooms, such as a living room. It is recommended for rooms up to 277sq ft.

        Auto shut-off

        Auto shut-off

        To protect your air quality, the purifier warns you in advance when the filters are wearing out and then shuts down the appliance automatically in the event of an exhausted filter

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Room size
          277 sq. ft. / 15.7  m²
          CADR (Smoke)
          179  m³/h
          CADR (Dust)
          198  m³/h
          CADR (Pollen)
          211  m³/h
          0.3µm particle removal
          99,97  %
          Ultra fine particle removal
          20  nm
          Recommended HEPA life time
          12  months
          Recommended AC life time
          6  months
          Sound Power
          32-64  dB(A)
          Sound Pressure
          20.5-52  dB

        • Features

          VitaShield IPS
          Yes
          AeraSense technology
          Yes
          Air Quality feedback
          Numerical
          PM2.5 sensor
          Yes
          Modes
          3 auto modes
          Aerodynamic design
          3 inlet
          Fan speed
          5 settings
          Healthy air lock & Alert
          Yes
          Timer
          12  hour(s)
          Motor
          DC

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          White
          Color of control panel
          Black 7 C
          Control panel type
          Button
          Material of main body
          ABS
          Material of deco ring
          PMMA

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Power
          56  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          7.7  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          9.3  kg
          Dimension of product (LxWxH)
          412*294*612
          Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
          359*240*558  mm

        • Replacement

          Particle filter
          883442240540
          AC filter
          883442040540

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

