Visualized air quality feedback

In real-time, AeraSense shows you the air quality data via a numerical display and a color ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display from 1-12 is an index of the indoor air quality, where 1 is good and 12 is polluted air. The color ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).