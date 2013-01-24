Home
      Philips InRange keeps your valuables and iPhone within range using Bluetooth® wireless technology. It alerts you if you leave your valuables behind and can find them when misplaced. Fits perfectly into wallets or keys for peace of mind.

      Philips InRange keeps your valuables and iPhone within range using Bluetooth® wireless technology. It alerts you if you leave your valuables behind and can find them when misplaced. Fits perfectly into wallets or keys for peace of mind. See all benefits

      Philips InRange keeps your valuables and iPhone within range using Bluetooth® wireless technology. It alerts you if you leave your valuables behind and can find them when misplaced. Fits perfectly into wallets or keys for peace of mind. See all benefits

      Philips InRange keeps your valuables and iPhone within range using Bluetooth® wireless technology. It alerts you if you leave your valuables behind and can find them when misplaced. Fits perfectly into wallets or keys for peace of mind. See all benefits

        Keep your valuables within range

        by using Philips InRange wirelessly

        • for iPhone 5/4S & the new iPad
        Free InRange app to pair iPhone to multiple InRange

        Free InRange app to pair iPhone to multiple InRange

        On your iPhone 4S/New iPad, download Philips InRange from Apple App Store and start running the app. Follow the on-screen instruction to add the items you want to protect and set the alarm range. Then attach Philips InRange devices to the item.

        Locate your iPhone or InRange with just one touch

        Locate your iPhone or InRange with just one touch

        To look for the added item within the set range, tap the home button on your iPhone 4S/New iPad and the InRange device attached to the item rings. Press the button on the InRange device to look for your iPhone 4S/New iPad within the set range in reverse.

        Alerts when InRange and iPhone are out of range

        Alerts when InRange and iPhone are out of range

        Make calls via Bluetooth headset even with InRange paired

        Make calls via Bluetooth headset even with InRange paired

        Small and thin to easily fit into your wallet's card pocket

        Small and thin to easily fit into your wallet's card pocket

        InRange with protective case safely attaches to keys or bags

        InRange with protective case safely attaches to keys or bags

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Version
          BT 4.0
          Find Me Profile 4.0
          Yes
          Proximity Profile 4.0
          Yes
          Battery Service 4.0
          Yes
          Tx Power Service 4.0
          Yes
          Phone Alert Status Profile 4.0
          yes
          Alert Notification Profile 4.0
          yes

        • Sound

          Buzzer
          Yes

        • iPhone/iPad App

          Free Philips InRange App
          Yes
          Connects up to 3 InRange units
          Yes

        • iPad compatibility

          The new iPad
          Yes

        • iPhone compatibility

          iPhone 4S
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          silicon pouch with metallic lock
          CR2016 battery
          2 pcs
          Lanyard
          Yes
          Metal pin
          for battery door release
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power Supply

          Battery
          CR2016
          Battery life
          3 months

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          60  mm
          Product height
          40  mm
          Product depth
          3.8  mm
          Product weight (g)
          20

            • Philips is not responsible for stolen valuables of any kind that may be caused by the use of InRange.

