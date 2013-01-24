Up to 60 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

An efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour and you’ll have up to 60 minutes of shaving time – that’s around 20 shaves. The shaver automatically adjusts its power to suit the way you shave, so your actual shaving time may vary. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.