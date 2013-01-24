Search terms
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts it below skin level, for a really smooth result.
The grip’s unique, ergonomic design and anti-slip materials make it easy to shave with precision and comfort.
The AquaTec seal on the Philips electric shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favorite shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort. Naturally you can also shave dry for convenience
An efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour and you’ll have up to 60 minutes of shaving time – that’s around 20 shaves. The shaver automatically adjusts its power to suit the way you shave, so your actual shaving time may vary. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Rounded low-friction heads adjust to the contours of your face to limit skin irritation.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.
Flexing heads stay in close contact with your skin, while the pivoting neck adds an extra dimension of movement – all giving you a close, fast, and comfortable shave.
TripleTrack heads with three shaving tracks cover 50% more skin surface at a time., while comfortably shaving both long hair and stubble.
Complete your look by using the Pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
