    FACE Shavers

    Philips Norelco

    wet and dry electric razor

    AT920/41
    Norelco
    Norelco
    • TripleTrack, shaves faster TripleTrack, shaves faster TripleTrack, shaves faster
      Philips Norelco wet and dry electric razor

AT920/41

      AT920/41
      • Patented Super Lift & Cut blade raise hairs to cut closer
      • Triple track heads cover 50% for more skin surface at a time
      • Heads Pivot and Flex to follow every curve for comfort
      • Anti-slip grip provides complete control
      • Up to 60 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge
      Philips Norelco wet and dry electric razor

      • Patented Super Lift & Cut blade raise hairs to cut closer
      • Triple track heads cover 50% for more skin surface at a time
      • Heads Pivot and Flex to follow every curve for comfort
      • Anti-slip grip provides complete control
      • Up to 60 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge
      • Patented Super Lift & Cut blade raise hairs to cut closer
      • Triple track heads cover 50% for more skin surface at a time
      • Heads Pivot and Flex to follow every curve for comfort
      • Anti-slip grip provides complete control
      • Up to 60 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge
      Philips Norelco wet and dry electric razor

      • Patented Super Lift & Cut blade raise hairs to cut closer
      • Triple track heads cover 50% for more skin surface at a time
      • Heads Pivot and Flex to follow every curve for comfort
      • Anti-slip grip provides complete control
      • Up to 60 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge
        wet and dry electric razor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        TripleTrack, shaves faster

        Aquatech adds power to your morning, with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads, and TripleTrack heads for a faster shave. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave.
        Patented Super Lift & Cut blade raise hairs to cut closer

        Patented Super Lift & Cut blade raise hairs to cut closer

        The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts it below skin level, for a really smooth result.

        Anti-slip grip provides complete control

        Anti-slip grip provides complete control

        The grip’s unique, ergonomic design and anti-slip materials make it easy to shave with precision and comfort.

        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        The AquaTec seal on the Philips electric shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favorite shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort. Naturally you can also shave dry for convenience

        Up to 60 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

        Up to 60 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

        An efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour and you’ll have up to 60 minutes of shaving time – that’s around 20 shaves. The shaver automatically adjusts its power to suit the way you shave, so your actual shaving time may vary. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Rounded low-friction heads adjust to the contours of your face to limit skin irritation.

        Low- friction SkinGlide for an extra smooth shave

        Low- friction SkinGlide for an extra smooth shave

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.

        Heads Pivot and Flex to follow every curve for comfort

        Heads Pivot and Flex to follow every curve for comfort

        Flexing heads stay in close contact with your skin, while the pivoting neck adds an extra dimension of movement – all giving you a close, fast, and comfortable shave.

        Triple track heads cover 50% for more skin surface at a time

        Triple track heads cover 50% for more skin surface at a time

        TripleTrack heads with three shaving tracks cover 50% more skin surface at a time., while comfortably shaving both long hair and stubble.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the Pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        For easy cleaning, and wet & dry use

        For easy cleaning, and wet & dry use

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          Stand
          Charging stand

        • Ease of use

          Shaving minutes
          60+
          Shaving time
          Up to 21 days
          Display
          • 1 LED indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          • Quick charge indication

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with HQ9

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          • Dynamic contour response
          • Pivoting and Flexing heads
          Shaving system
          • Super Lift&Cut
          • TripleTrack blades
          Styling
          Integrated pop up trimmer

