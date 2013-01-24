Home
    FACE Stylers and grooming kits

    Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer series 1000

    Beard and stubble trimmer

    BT1217/70
    Norelco
    Self-sharpening steel blades
      Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard and stubble trimmer

      BT1217/70
      Self-sharpening steel blades

      Features self-sharpening steel blades for durable performance, and the convenience of USB charging for 60 minutes of cordless use. Includes 4 stubble and beard combs. See all benefits

      Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard and stubble trimmer

      Self-sharpening steel blades

      Features self-sharpening steel blades for durable performance, and the convenience of USB charging for 60 minutes of cordless use. Includes 4 stubble and beard combs. See all benefits

        Beardtrimmer series 1000

        Beardtrimmer series 1000

        Beard and stubble trimmer

        Self-sharpening steel blades

        For durable performance

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 60 min cordless use/8h charge
        • USB charging
        • 4 stubble and beard combs
        Self-sharpening steel blades for durable performance

        Self-sharpening steel blades for durable performance

        The trimmer's steel blades self-sharpen by lightly brushing against each other as they trim. This keeps the blades extra sharp and effective, for durable performance.

        USB charging

        USB charging

        Includes a USB cable for convenient charging (adapter not included).

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless use, with an 8-hour charge

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless use, with an 8-hour charge

        Features the convenience of USB charging, for 60 minutes of cordless use.

        4 impact-resistant combs for beard and stubble

        4 impact-resistant combs for beard and stubble

        4 impact-resistant combs for beard and stubble: 1mm (3/64"); 2mm (5/64"); 3mm (1/8"); 5mm (3/16").

        Lights indicate when battery is low or charging

        Lights indicate when battery is low or charging

        The device features a light, which indicates when the battery is low or charging. The low-battery indicator helps ensure you don't run out of a charge mid-trim.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Blades have rounded tips, for smooth contact with skin. This helps prevent scratching and irritation.

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        The travel lock prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

        Detacheable head for easy cleaning

        Detacheable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head, for easy cleaning. Cleaning brush included. No oil required.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year warranty: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1mm
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • 2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm)
          • 2 beard combs (3, 5 mm)
          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 8 hours full charge
          • USB charging
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Adaptor
          Not included

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          Cleaning
          Dry cleaning with brush
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Travel lock
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

