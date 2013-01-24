Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    FACE Stylers and grooming kits

    Beardtrimmer series 3000

    Beard trimmer

    BT3206/16
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy
      -{discount-value}

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      BT3206/16
      Overall Rating / 5

      3-day beard made easy

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      3-day beard made easy

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      3-day beard made easy

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      3-day beard made easy

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all beard-trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beard trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        3-day beard made easy

        Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

        • 1mm precision settings
        • Stainless steel blades
        • 45 min cordless use/10h charge
        • Lift & Trim system
        Lift & Trim comb guides hairs to the blades for an even trim

        Lift & Trim comb guides hairs to the blades for an even trim

        Trim your stubble beard with our new Lift & Trim system: the comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.

        10 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10mm with 1mm precision

        10 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10mm with 1mm precision

        The zoomwheel lets you choose from 0.5 to 10mm length settings, with 1mm precision steps.

        45 minutes of cordless use

        45 minutes of cordless use

        Charge your trimmer for 10 hours to get 45 minutes of cordless use.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Light on the adaptor indicates when the battery is charging

        The battery charging indicator on the adaptor lets you know with a green light when your device is charging.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1mm
          Range of length settings
          0.5 up to 10 mm
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          10 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Comb
          Lift & Trim system
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Power

          Run time
          45 minutes
          Charging
          10 hours full charge
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          Charging indicator on adapter
          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Operation
          Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories
        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips