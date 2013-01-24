Search terms
DualCut blades
The Beard Trimmer 3000 features DualCut blades, for a fast and even trim. Spin the zoom wheel to lock in length settings at 3/64 inch (1mm) increments. Powered by a Lithium Ion battery for 90 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits
Beard & stubble trimmer, Series 3000
2x more steel blades, for a fast and even trim. Blades are self-sharpening, for durable performance.
Spin the zoom wheel to lock in length settings at 3/64" (1mm) increments.
Powered by a Lithium Ion battery, for up to 90 minutes of cordless use with an 8-hour charge.
Trim your stubble beard with our new Lift&Trim system: the comb lifts and captures more flat-lying hairs with every pass for an even trim.
The device features lights which indicate when the battery is low, empty, full or charging. This ensures you don't run out of a charge mid-trim.
Blades have rounded tips, for smooth contact with skin. This helps prevent scratching and irritation.
Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year warranty: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.
The travel pouch protects your product during traveling and storage.
