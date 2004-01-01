Search terms

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

        Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

        Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

        USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD card slots.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

        Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

        Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

        Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

        Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

        High contrast LCD

