    Accessories and replacements

    smartclean

    CP0253
    Overall Rating / 5
    For a thorough cleaning of your shaving divice
      smartclean

      CP0253
      For a thorough cleaning of your shaving divice

      Clean your shaving device easily with this cleaning station. The Smart Clean works on the basis of an automatic cleaning program. It degreases and cleans the heads of your shaving device, thoroughly. For better and cleaner shaving!

      smartclean

      For a thorough cleaning of your shaving divice

      Clean your shaving device easily with this cleaning station. The Smart Clean works on the basis of an automatic cleaning program. It degreases and cleans the heads of your shaving device, thoroughly. For better and cleaner shaving! See all benefits

        For a thorough cleaning of your shaving divice

        • For shavers S5xxx-S7xxx

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product type
          • S5008
          • S5010
          • S5011
          • S5013
          • S5015
          • S5050
          • S5070
          • S5075
          • S5077
          • S5078
          • S5079
          • S5080
          • S5081
          • S5085
          • S5205
          • S5290
          • S5355
          • S7310
          • S7311
          • S7320
          • S7370
          • S7510
          • S7520
          • S7530
          • S7550
          • S7710
          • S5082
          • S5090
          • S5095
          • S5100
          • S5110
          • S5130
          • S5140
          • S5150
          • S5210
          • S5211
          • S5230
          • S5270
          • S5271
          • S5310
          • S5320
          • S5330
          • S5340
          • S5360
          • S5370
          • S5380
          • S5390
          • S5391
          • S5400
          • S5420
          • S5510
          • S5520
          • S5560
          • S5570
          • S5600
          • S5610
          • S5620
          Fits product type:
          • S7720
          • S7780
          • S7920
          Fits shaver type:
          S5672
          Fits product type :
          S5941/27

