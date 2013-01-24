Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Accessories and replacements

    Comb

    CP0286
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Part of your beard styler Part of your beard styler Part of your beard styler
      -{discount-value}

      Comb

      CP0286
      Find support for this product

      Part of your beard styler

      With this comb, part of your beard styler, you can cut and stylize your beard the way you like it. Guarantees unprecedented precision to create exact the look you had in mind! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Comb

      Part of your beard styler

      With this comb, part of your beard styler, you can cut and stylize your beard the way you like it. Guarantees unprecedented precision to create exact the look you had in mind! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all serviceable-parts

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Comb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Part of your beard styler

        Check compatibility data.

        • 3 mm

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          BG2040/34
          Fits product types
          BG2040
          Fits product type
          • S728/17
          • S728/20
          • S5420
          Fits product type:
          • BG2024
          • BG2025
          • BG2026
          • BG2028
          • BG2034
          • BG2036
          • BG2038
          • S738
          • YS521
          • YS522
          • YS524
          • YS534

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips