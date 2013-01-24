Home
    Shaving head retaining frame

    Shaving head retaining frame

    CRP143/01
    • For locking up your shaving heads For locking up your shaving heads For locking up your shaving heads
      Shaving head retaining frame

      CRP143/01

      For locking up your shaving heads

      Is your current one lost or broken down, but the rest of your shaving device still perfect? Order this retaining plate, meant to keep your shaving heads at their place. Appropriate for all Aqua Touch - and Power Touch HQ8- shaving devices.

      Shaving head retaining frame

      For locking up your shaving heads

      Is your current one lost or broken down, but the rest of your shaving device still perfect? Order this retaining plate, meant to keep your shaving heads at their place. Appropriate for all Aqua Touch - and Power Touch HQ8- shaving devices. See all benefits

      For locking up your shaving heads

      Is your current one lost or broken down, but the rest of your shaving device still perfect? Order this retaining plate, meant to keep your shaving heads at their place. Appropriate for all Aqua Touch - and Power Touch HQ8- shaving devices. See all benefits

      Shaving head retaining frame

      For locking up your shaving heads

      Is your current one lost or broken down, but the rest of your shaving device still perfect? Order this retaining plate, meant to keep your shaving heads at their place. Appropriate for all Aqua Touch - and Power Touch HQ8- shaving devices. See all benefits

        Shaving head retaining frame

        For locking up your shaving heads

        AquaTouch/PowerTouch

        • AquaTouch/PowerTouch

        Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          AT754
          Fits product types:
          • PT710/14
          • PT710/15
          • PT710/16
          • PT710/17
          • PT710/20
          • PT710/41
          • PT715/14
          • PT715/15
          • PT715/17
          • PT715/41
          • PT720/14
          • PT720/15
          • PT720/16
          • PT720/17
          • PT720/41
          • PT725/15
          • PT725/17
          • PT725/20
          • PT730/14
          • PT730/15
          • PT730/17
          • PT730/20
          • PT730/41
          • PT735/15
          • PT735/16
          • PT735/17
          • PT735/20
          • PT735/41
          • PT736/18
          Fits product types:
          • PT710
          • PT715
          • PT720
          • PT725
          • PT730
          • PT735
          • PT736
          • PT866
          Fits product type
          • AT755
          • AT756
          • AT757
          • AT758
          • AT759
          • AT770
          • AT790
          • AT796
          • AT797
          • AT798
          • AT799
          • AT800
          • AT810
          • AT811
          • AT814
          • AT815
          • AT830
          • AT872
          • AT875
          • AT880
          • AT885
          • AT886
          • AT887
          • AT889
          • AT892
          • AT894
          • AT895
          • AT896
          • AT897
          • AT898
          • PT711
          • PT717
          • PT721
          • PT722
          • PT723
          • PT724
          • PT726
          • PT727
          • PT728
          • PT729
          • PT731
          • PT732
          • PT734
          • PT737
          • PT739
          • PT761
          • PT762
          • PT763
          • PT786
          • PT845
          • PT848
          • PT849
          • PT861
          • PT862
          • PT868
          • PT871
          • PT872
          • PT874
          • PT877
          • PT878
          • S1100
          • S1110
          • S1150
          • S1310
          • S1510
          • S1520
          • S1560
          • S1570
          • S3110
          • S3120
          • S3510
          • S3520
          Fits product types :
          • PT711/16
          • PT711/20
          • PT717/16
          • PT717/17
          • PT720/49
          • PT721/16
          • PT723/16
          • PT723/17
          • PT723/20
          • PT723/80
          • PT723/81
          • PT727/16
          • PT727/17
          • PT727/20
          • PT727/80
          • PT731/16
          • PT731/17
          • PT737/16
          • PT737/17
          • PT737/18
          • PT739/14
          • PT739/18
          • PT739/20
          Fits product type:
          • PT720
          • PT856
          • PT860
          • PT867
          Fits product type :
          • AT756/86
          • PT737/18
          • PT849/26
          • PT877/16
          Fits product types
          • AT750
          • AT751
          • AT752
          • AT753
          • AT890
          • AT891
          • AT893
          • PT710
          • PT715
          • PT720
          • PT725
          • PT730
          • PT735
          • PT736
          • PT860
          • PT870
          • PT875
          • PT876

