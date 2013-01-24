Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Shaving unit with foil for body groomer
This trimmer, part of your body groom set, is designed to catch all types of body hair with one-stroke efficiency. Guarantees an excellent and fast result! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Shaving unit with foil for body groomer
This trimmer, part of your body groom set, is designed to catch all types of body hair with one-stroke efficiency. Guarantees an excellent and fast result! See all benefits
Trimmer
Philips shop price
Total: