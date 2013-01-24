Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Accessories and replacements

    Shaving head retaining frame

    CRP384/01
    • Loose unit for holding your shaving heads Loose unit for holding your shaving heads Loose unit for holding your shaving heads
      -{discount-value}

      Shaving head retaining frame

      CRP384/01

      Loose unit for holding your shaving heads

      Is your current holder lost or broken down, but the rest of your shaving device still perfect? Order this one, a shaving head holder for three shaving heads. See all benefits

      Shaving head retaining frame

      Loose unit for holding your shaving heads

      Is your current holder lost or broken down, but the rest of your shaving device still perfect? Order this one, a shaving head holder for three shaving heads. See all benefits

      Loose unit for holding your shaving heads

      Is your current holder lost or broken down, but the rest of your shaving device still perfect? Order this one, a shaving head holder for three shaving heads. See all benefits

      Shaving head retaining frame

      Loose unit for holding your shaving heads

      Is your current holder lost or broken down, but the rest of your shaving device still perfect? Order this one, a shaving head holder for three shaving heads. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all serviceable-parts

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaving head retaining frame

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Loose unit for holding your shaving heads

        • For HQ5800-5899

        Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          • HQ5401
          • HQ5421
          • HQ5425
          • HQ5461
          • HQ5465
          • HQ5601
          • HQ5604
          • HQ5800
          • HQ5801
          • HQ5802
          • HQ5806
          • HQ5811
          • HQ5814
          • HQ5816
          • HQ5818
          • HQ5819
          • HQ5821
          • HQ5825
          • HQ5826
          • HQ5830
          • HQ5841
          • HQ5845
          • HQ5846
          • HQ5847
          • HQ5848
          • HQ5849
          • HQ5850
          • HQ5851
          • HQ5853
          • HQ5854
          • HQ5855
          • HQ5856
          • HQ5858
          • HQ5860
          • HQ5861
          • HQ5862
          • HQ5863
          • HQ5864
          • HQ5865
          • HQ5866
          • HQ5867
          • HQ5870
          • HQ5885
          • HQ5886
          • HQ5890
          Fits product types
          5605X

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips