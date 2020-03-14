Search terms

EN
FR
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Unmapped

    Line cord

    DLC2103V/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable 1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable 1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
      -{discount-value}

      Line cord

      DLC2103V/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable

      Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

      Line cord

      1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable

      Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

      1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable

      Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

      Line cord

      1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable

      Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Line cord

        Line cord

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          34.5  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          13.6  inch
          Width
          24.5  cm
          Gross weight
          3.63  kg
          Height
          22.7  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10933 6
          Width
          9.6  inch
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Nett weight
          1.008  kg
          Gross weight
          8.003  lb
          Nett weight
          2.222  lb
          Tare weight
          2.622  kg
          Tare weight
          5.780  lb

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          11.5  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          4.5  inch
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          20.9  cm
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          8.2  inch
          Nett weight
          0.168  kg
          Gross weight
          0.48  kg
          Nett weight
          0.370  lb
          Gross weight
          1.058  lb
          Tare weight
          0.312  kg
          Tare weight
          0.688  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10933 3

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Height
          7.7  inch
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 10933 9
          Width
          2.0  inch
          Gross weight
          0.055  kg
          Depth
          1.4  inch
          Nett weight
          0.028  kg
          Gross weight
          0.121  lb
          Nett weight
          0.062  lb
          Tare weight
          0.027  kg
          Tare weight
          0.060  lb

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            All emails will be sent by Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2022. Philips head office, P.O. Box 77900, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.