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Discontinued

Hard-shell case

DLN1774/10

Ultra-thin case

This slim, hard-shell case combines strength with light weight for durable iPad protection that's easy to carry when you one the go. Hard plastic protects the back & edges of your device while offering total access to controls.

See all benefits

for streamlined protection

Ultra-thin case

  • for iPad 2

Access to all controls and dock connector

The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

Crystal-clear polycarbonate case

This hard-shell case is made out of tough polycarbonate, so it provides strong, clear protection for your device.

Quick and easy protection in a snap

This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 338.6 kB
  • 2 December 2023

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