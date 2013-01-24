Home
      Dual USB car charger

Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time in car. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 3.1A with max 15.5W output.

        Dual USB car charger

        15.5W

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        Charge from a car's 12V outlet

        The compact charger plugs into a car's 12V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4A output

        2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4A output

        3.1A full speed charge 1 cell phone & 1 tablet at same time

        5V/3.1A fast charging to charge 1 cell phone in full speed and 1 tablet in full speed

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Output
          1A/5V + 2.1A/5V
          1A/5V + 2.1A/5V Max. 15.5W
          Power input
          DC 12 - 24V

        • Packaging dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.067  kg
          Nett weight
          0.05  kg
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          Gross weight
          0.148  lb
          Nett weight
          0.110  lb
          Tare weight
          0.038  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 10365 8

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          34.5  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Width
          13.6  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          5.562  kg
          Nett weight
          1.80  kg
          Tare weight
          3.762  kg
          Gross weight
          12.262  lb
          Nett weight
          3.968  lb
          Tare weight
          8.294  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10365 5

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          7.5  inch
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          0.802  kg
          Nett weight
          0.30  kg
          Tare weight
          0.502  kg
          Gross weight
          1.768  lb
          Nett weight
          0.661  lb
          Tare weight
          1.107  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10365 2

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2.45  cm
          Width
          2.45  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Height
          1.0  inch
          Width
          1.0  inch
          Depth
          1.8  inch
          Weight
          0.02  kg
          Weight
          0.044  lb

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

