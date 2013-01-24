Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Home audio

    docking speaker with Bluetooth®

    DS3510/37
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home
      -{discount-value}
      Bluetooth
    • Play Pause

      docking speaker with Bluetooth®

      DS3510/37
      Overall Rating / 5

      Sound that fits your home

      Go wireless with Bluetooth streaming and get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Connect and sync your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your computer via USB. Plug in for power, or use batteries. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      docking speaker with Bluetooth®

      Sound that fits your home

      Go wireless with Bluetooth streaming and get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Connect and sync your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your computer via USB. Plug in for power, or use batteries. See all benefits

      Sound that fits your home

      Go wireless with Bluetooth streaming and get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Connect and sync your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your computer via USB. Plug in for power, or use batteries. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      docking speaker with Bluetooth®

      Sound that fits your home

      Go wireless with Bluetooth streaming and get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Connect and sync your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your computer via USB. Plug in for power, or use batteries. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all docking-station

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking speaker with Bluetooth®

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • Battery/AC powered
        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

        The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

        Design fit for iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Dock your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and the docking station looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking stations, this Fidelio docking station is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone/iPad via USB

        Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod, iPhone or iPad while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.

        Superb gaming sound effects via Bluetooth

        The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          DockStudio
          Free download from App store
          Yes
          Playback
          • Album/track navigation
          • Playback controls
          Sound settings
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
          Clock
          • Analog display
          • Digital display
          Alarm
          • Multiple alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • Wake up to music
          • Wake up to nature sounds
          • Wake up to photo
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          Worldwide weather forecast
          Yes

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          Charging iPhone

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          8W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Connectivity

          PC Link
          USB 2.0
          Aux in
          Yes

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodynium magnet system
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          • Battery
          Battery type
          AA / LR6 Alkaline
          Number of batteries
          4
          Operating time on battery
          8  hr

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          272 x 131 x 85 mm
          Master carton dimensions
          (WxHxD): 300 x 173 x 135 mm

        • Accessories

          Cables
          3.5mm AUX-in
          USB cable
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips