First I tried the DS7550. For the price, it is a good value, but I was not completely satisifed with the sound quality at low volume - I use it at my desk at work. One thing I really liked about it though was the padded fabric carrying case. I returned the DS7550 and purchased the DS7700. The 7550 was made of plastic and the 7700 is aluminum with a magnetic aluminum cover that covers the speakers for portability. The 7700 also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, so the iPhone does not need to be docked when you are using it. This added functionality is nice. I think the sound quality is a bit fuller with the 7700 too, it's definitely more crisp. The 4 watts of additional power output must make a difference in the amplifier quality. Both docks work with the case I have on my iPhone - a feature many other dock brands that I considered don't have. The only thing I miss about the DS7550 vs. the DS7700 is it's padded fabric (Neoprene) carrying case, that has a handle and pouch for the power adapter. The beautiful magnetic aluminum speaker cover that comes with the DS7700 does not provide adequate protection or functionality when you want to travel with the unit. Since the DS7550 and DS7700 are the same size, I contacted Phillips to see if I could order the carrying pouch made for the DS7550 and they don't have it available in their accessory inventory. That's my only regret about selecting the DS7700 over the DS7550.