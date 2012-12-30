2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS7700/37
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
2.9
of 5
7
Reviews
Azer
30/12/2012
US
LOVE IT!!!
For this price, this is EXELENT product. I was at Fry's store, and there is many Docking speakers. I tested all of them, but my favorite one is Philips DS7700. It sound much better then others Docking Speakers which cost $300 and more. Beautiful design. Aluminum body, Good quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
JudyRog
18/06/2012
US
Compact, powerful, easy to use and transport
I love that this docking speaker will fit all my apple devices. It has a decently small footprint, is sharp looking, has sound capacity sufficient for my needs, and is transportable (the magnetic cover seals the dock nicely). It is almost too easy to set up and use - although the Philips program to help use the docking station is a little buggy and took me a while to figure out and get to work. And with a cover on my iPad it is difficult to put it in the stand, but that's probably true of all docking stations. I do wish there was a place to store the lid when it's not being used.... like somehow underneath perhaps as part of the stand. But otherwise I am happy with my choice!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Phxazmike
20/12/2011
US
Great Dock - Needs a Carrying Case
First I tried the DS7550. For the price, it is a good value, but I was not completely satisifed with the sound quality at low volume - I use it at my desk at work. One thing I really liked about it though was the padded fabric carrying case. I returned the DS7550 and purchased the DS7700. The 7550 was made of plastic and the 7700 is aluminum with a magnetic aluminum cover that covers the speakers for portability. The 7700 also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, so the iPhone does not need to be docked when you are using it. This added functionality is nice. I think the sound quality is a bit fuller with the 7700 too, it's definitely more crisp. The 4 watts of additional power output must make a difference in the amplifier quality. Both docks work with the case I have on my iPhone - a feature many other dock brands that I considered don't have. The only thing I miss about the DS7550 vs. the DS7700 is it's padded fabric (Neoprene) carrying case, that has a handle and pouch for the power adapter. The beautiful magnetic aluminum speaker cover that comes with the DS7700 does not provide adequate protection or functionality when you want to travel with the unit. Since the DS7550 and DS7700 are the same size, I contacted Phillips to see if I could order the carrying pouch made for the DS7550 and they don't have it available in their accessory inventory. That's my only regret about selecting the DS7700 over the DS7550.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®