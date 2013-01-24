Home
    Coffee

    Philips 4300 Series

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP4321/54
    • 5 Delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease 5 Delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease 5 Delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
      Philips 4300 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP4321/54
      5 Delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

      Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our AromaExtract system. The new classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappucino or a foamy hot milk with ease. See all benefits

        5 Delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

        Thanks to the intuitive display

        • 5 Beverages
        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Black
        • TFT display
        Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips

        Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips

        Every moment has its own kind of coffee to enjoy. From powerful espresso to indulgent cappucino, your fully automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result without any fuss in no time!

        Delicious milk froth or hot milk with the new steam pipe

        Delicious milk froth or hot milk with the new steam pipe

        The classic milk frother makes it simple to prepare warm, silky-smooth frothed milk for your next cappucino or foamy hot milk for your caffé latte.

        Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

        Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

        There's little standing between you and your next delicious cup of coffee with our easy to use display. In a few steps you can customize your fresh-bean flavor and flow smoothly from craving to cup.

        Adjust aroma strength and volume with the coffee customizer

        Adjust aroma strength and volume with the coffee customizer

        Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity and coffee length.

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

        The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

        Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

        Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

        The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they retain their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

        Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

        Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

        For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 2 user profiles

        Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with two user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Italy
          Made in
          Romania

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          AquaClean filter compatible
          Type of display
          TFT
          Adjustable spout height
          85 - 145  mm
          Milk Solution
          Classic Milk Frother
          Dishwasher safe parts
          • Classic milk frother
          • Drip tray

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity waste container
          12  servings
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Voltage
          230  V
          Color(s)
          Black
          Finishing
          Black Glossy
          Cord length
          100  cm
          Filter compatibility
          AquaClean
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access
          Weight of product
          8  kg
          Product dimensions
          246x372x433  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          275  g
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L
          Pump pressure
          15  bar

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          5
          Coffee Length
          Adjustable
          Grinder Settings
          12
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          Yes
          User Profiles
          • 2
          • Guest
          Temperature settings
          3

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Coffee
          • Americano
          • Caffé crema
          • Ristretto
          • Milk froth
          • Hot water
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        • Other features

          Removable brew group
          Yes
          Aroma Seal
          yes
          Guided descaling
          yes
          AquaClean
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring scoop
          • Water hardness test strip
          • AquaClean filter
          • Grease tube

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          Yes
          Power consumption brewing
          1500  W
          Recyclable packaging material
          > 95%

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • based on 70-82 °C
            • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

